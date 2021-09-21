Suspect in Arkansas nursing home rape may have had key to building, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA — The family of a 77-year-old woman who was raped inside an Arkansas apartment in March is hoping justice will finally be served.

Police arrested Dewayne Cartwright on Thursday after police said DNA evidence linked him to the crime at the Heritage Hills Manor apartments.

Cartwright, who was out on bond from Poinsett County, could very well face more time in jail. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

One of the victim’s family members said DNA came from the victim fighting off her attacker and scratching him with her fingernails.

Security camera video showed a man casually strolling the hallway.

The investigation has since revealed Cartwright may have had unlimited access to the building.

“The working theory is that he used to be a resident of that facility and he may have possibly had a key,” said Helena-West Helena Police Detective Wesley Smith, the lead investigator.

Smith said Cartwright had previously been arrested in an incident involving a 14-year-old in Poinsett County. He was out on $100,000 bond awaiting trial on that issue.

Family members of the victim say they are relieved cartwright was arrested… but wish it hadn’t taken so long.

A Poinsett County judge will decide Wednesday if Cartwright’s bond should be revoked.