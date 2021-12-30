MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot a man near the airport last week.

On December 20 around 10:30 a.m., MPD officers found Marico Fitzpatrick suffering from several gunshot wounds at Airway Grocery and Deli at 2238 Airways Boulevard.

Fitzpatrick with transported to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified Corterius Prewitt as the shooting suspect.

Prewitt was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was previously convicted of criminal attempt second-degree murder on November 20, 2017 to a term of eight years.

Prewitt is due in court on January 3, 2022.