MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in northwest Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Denorius Butler has been charged after a deadly shooting in the 5000 block of Blacksmith Drive.

The shooting happened Saturday evening. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

SCSO has identified the victim as 33-year-old Maurice Walker.

Butler is facing several charges, including second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. SCSO says he is also facing felony drug charges.