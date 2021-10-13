MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a Memphis man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting at a party supply store that killed one person over the weekend.

Todario Clemmons, 24, is in the Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi, Deputy Chief Mark Little said. Other arrests may be coming, and the investigation is ongoing, Little said.

Clemmons is currently charged with possession of marijuana, evading arrest and a firearms charge, according to jail records.

Police responded Saturday morning to a shooting call at the Party Works on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road. A 24-year-old Memphis man went to the hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto.

The suspect was seen in a red Dodge Charger with a racing stripe and drive-out tags, police said.

Southaven Police were assisted by an ATF Task Force, Memphis Gang Unit, Ridgeway Task Force and Raines Task Force in capturing Clemmons.