MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested Wednesday for the 2015 shooting death of an off-duty Memphis police officer.

Lorenzo Clark, 42, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals task force members in the 3000 block of Emerald in Fox Meadows, MPD announced.

Officer Terence Oldridge, who was also Clark’s neighbor, was shot to death October 11, 2015 in the 2600 block of Long Shadow Lane in Cordova. He was 31 at the time.

The incident began when Oldridge drove past Clark’s house on his way to work. According to a press release, the Clark and Olridge exchanged words, prompting Oldridge to turn around and pull in front of Clark’s home. Police said two men got into an argument and shot at one another in their Cordova neighborhood.

Oldridge was shot in the chest, right forearm, and left wrist. He then ran to his home and collapsed. Oldridge was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Clark was sentenced in 2016 to 51 months in prison after he was convicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun. However, according to coverage from 2016, police said it was not clear who fired the first shot, and Clark was not charged with Oldridge’s death.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Clark on a second-degree murder charge after he was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

He is charged with second-degree murder with a $500,000 bond.