NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the most comprehensive and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world is located at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The Haslam College of Business’s Supply Chain Management Major has been consistently ranked as one of the best.

In an economy upended by COVID-19, a stressed supply chain has crept its way into the minds of many including mainstream media.

“You’re hearing about it on The Today Show and Good Morning America – things like that,” said Lance Saunders, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management at the Haslam School of Business.

But, Saunders talks about it every day. “Supply chain is a great career. It’s only growing. Companies are growing like crazy right now.”

According to UT, logistics in the U.S. alone is a $1.6 trillion industry with graduates from supply chain management programs in high demand.

“I think last year we graduated over 400 undergrads,” said Saunders.

Supply chain management is the largest major at UT, doubling in size over the last decade.

“When you walk around, you know its like one out of 17-18 kids are supply chain majors,” said Saunders.

The students learn end-to-end supply chain curriculum focusing on problem solving.

“I think we give students a really good perspective on that plan, source, make and deliver,” Saunders explained, “The four key functions of the supply chain.”

The diversity of jobs within the field are endless. There are buyers, inventory analysts, sourcing managers, operations directors, logistics coordinators, warehouse managers and consultants.

Saunders said, “We’ve actually had grads recent grads go to work at Tesla, and their job is trying to work on microchips and maintain that supply.”

Saunders said the graduates are getting multiple well-paying job offers. The 2020 supply chain salary and career report showing those professionals earn between $50,000 to $158,000 a year.

To learn more about UT’s supply chain management program you can click on this link.