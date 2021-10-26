MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s going to cost more to stay warm this winter. That’s the prediction as energy prices hit multi-year highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Tuesday that people heating their homes with varying types of energy, including natural gas, could see an increase in cost.

Memphis Light Gas & Water addressed the expectation of higher natural gas prices in an online webinar, saying back in the summer they started seeing natural gas prices creep up and citing low storage levels as the driver of the problem.

Rodney Cleek, Manager of Budget, Plants and Rates at MLGW, anticipates on average an increase of about $20 this winter for an average household when it comes to natural gas.

“We feel like our winter natural gas costs are going to increase about 20 to 30% for our residential customers,” Cleek said. “It’s going to really put a big impact on a lot of people.”

This includes supply chain issues affecting furnaces as well.

Randall Linn, who works at Choates Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, says issues with the supply chain are unlike anything he has seen before and he has worked in the industry for more than 30 years.

“This is the worst in my career that I have seen it, both labor, materials, cost. All of that going into it,” he said.

Linn said he recently had a customer purchase equipment that won’t be available until the second week of January.

“So we’re running a week out? As a rule and we put in approximately eight systems a day. So that’s a lot of equipment that we have backordered. We have warehousing here in town in Cordova where we have stored equipment. Where we have our furnaces out there and condensers so we have to utilize those extra costs also in bringing that equipment and coming and putting it in your home,” he said.

Linn advised that if you’re looking to have your system serviced as we head into the winter, start calling now.

“Keep your filters changed, right now of the gate. That’s the first thing I’ll tell you because A. that’s what your breathing, two it will allow that blower motor to last longer,” he said.

Visit MLGW for resources and assistance.