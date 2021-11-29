MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Utility customers in the Memphis metropolitan area pay some of the lowest bills of any metro area in the country, according to a study by online bill payment company doxo.

Memphis ranked just behind Austin, Texas as the second-most affordable metro area for utilities. The average monthly bill in Memphis was $197, versus $170 for Austin, doxo said in the report. Orlando was the third-most affordable.

On an annual basis, Memphis area households spend an average of $2,359 on utilities each year.

Mid-South states as a whole paid less than most other parts of the country. Tennessee was ranked No. 47 among states, with an average monthly bill of $254, Arkansas was No. 48 with an average monthly bill of $252 and Mississippi was the lowest in the country with an average bill of $233.

Milwaukee was named the most expensive metro area for utilities, with an average monthly bill of $440. Vineland, New Jersey and two cities in Hawaii were ranked as the most expensive individual cities. Blacksburg, Virginia was the least expensive city.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water, which services most customers in Shelby County, Tennessee, also conducts its own audit of utility costs across the country. MLGW’s study also places the company as second-most affordable, behind Reno, Nevada, based on the typical average winter bill.

“We are dedicated to providing superior service at the most affordable prices possible,” MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson said by email. “For 28 years, Memphis customers have spent less for their winter utility bills than their counterparts in many metro areas, capturing the top ranking 16 times since 1992.”

Electricity service in much of Northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas is provided by Entergy Mississippi. Water and some other utilities are often handled by various municipalities.