MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The union representing Kellogg’s worker striking at a Memphis plant said they’re going back to work December 27.



In a statement on Tuesday, the members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union announced they have voted to accept a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike.



The workers have been on strike since October after rejecting a previous offer from Kellogg’s.



The President of the BCTGM International, Anthony Shelton said, “Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions.”



The union highlighted the new five-year agreement includes:

– No takeaways; no concessions

– No permanent two-tier system

– A clear path to regular, full-time employment

– A significant increase in pension multiplier

– Plant closing moratorium: No plants shut down until October 2026

– Maintenance of cost of living raises





