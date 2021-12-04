MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people in Memphis and the Mid-South noticed something strange in the skies on Friday night, when a trail a light crossed the sky.

Viewers were sending in videos and pictures, but it wasn’t a UFO. It was Starlink satellite internet.



Developed by SpaceX, Starlink is designed for areas where connectivity is low, difficult or otherwise unavailable. With the intent of spreading connectivity around the globe, Starlink enables video calling, streaming, gaming and other internet services to rural parts of the planet.



According to Starlink’s website, users can expect speeds of 100-200 Mb/s.



The technology was engineered by SpaceX, and they are using their experience in building spacecraft to develop one of the world’s most advanced ways of accessing the internet.

This video was submitted by a viewer.