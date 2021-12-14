MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Spirit Airlines has announced a nonstop service between Memphis and three destinations that will launch in the spring of 2022.

According to Memphis International Airport, the nonstop service will launch daily flights to Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO) on April 20 and daily flights to Los Angeles (LAX) beginning June 8.

Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners said, “The arrival of Spirit Airlines at Memphis provides our passengers with more low-cost travel options, and reflects our continued recovery from the pandemic.”

The airline will operate 182-seat Airbus 320 aircraft for its flights. Tickets for the nonstop services are on sale at www.spirit.com. See the nonstop schedule below.