MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of cancelled Southwest flights are sparking travel nightmares in Memphis and airports all across the country, leaving passengers stranded Monday.

According to FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight insights, Southwest has canceled over 1,000 flights on Sunday, Nexstar Media Wire reported. That’s 27% of the airline’s scheduled flights on the nation’s largest domestic airline.

Southwest says air traffic control and weather are contributing factors. Many of the passengers now stranded are saying, regardless of the reason, they are having to wait days in some cases to be rescheduled.

“Hire more f**** people,” said Christine Spence, who learned her Southwest flight home to Chicago was cancelled for a second time Monday.

Spence said her one-day bachelorette trip to Memphis could become a four-day stay. She said it’s not only her patience that’s running low, but her money as well.

Despite getting a hotel and food voucher, she has to figure out how to come back to the airport and go through security if she wants to eat.

She’s not alone. Hafsa Alrrahnani, 17, was with her family and fur-baby Molly, trying to get home to Texas so she wouldn’t have to miss school.

“I’m in my senior year, so I have college applications and everything,” she said. “I’m going to be behind — keeping my GPA and everything.”

Her 8-year-old sister is also eager to get back, as she wants to show her friends her cowgirl hat. Unfortunately that, along with play dates, will have to wait until Thursday possibly.

Michelle Montgomery, whose flight was cancelled, said if she can survive the pandemic and 2020, this seemed like nothing.

“It’s all good. You just grow with it, you just kinda flow with it. Then again, that’s your choice. Do you want to be angry or do you want to be happy?” she said.

If you’re flying Southwest, it’s recommended you check online before heading to the airport. You can check your flight’s status here.