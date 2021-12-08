MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community is asking for a murder stoppage in Memphis by hosting a “Prayer Vigil for Peace” in Whitehaven on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The vigil will be held in the Southland Mall parking lot of the old Macy’s at 10 a.m. There will be community prayer and an impact statements from family members of crime victims.

There will also be a balloon release for the families of crime victims.

There have been over 300 homicides in Memphis this year which almost passes last year’s homicide record of 332.

“Prayer Vigil for Peace” will be open to the public.