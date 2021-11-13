MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department says one of its own has been arrested for trying to solicit explicit pictures from a child.

Saturday morning, Southaven Police announced Officer Harold “Tad” Rogers was arrested by the Hernando Police Department.

The Hernando Police Department says Rogers was arrested at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Hernando Police, Rogers had been involved in sexually explicit conversations with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl for several days. Rogers had actually been talking to an undercover Hernando Police officer.

Hernando Police say Rogers tried to solicit explicit pictures from the undercover officer.

Rogers has been charged with one count of enticement of a child to produce sexually explicit pictures. He is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday morning.

Southaven Police say Rogers is currently suspended. He’s been employed with the police department since August 2021.



