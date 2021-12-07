MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Soulsville Charter School in Memphis was closed for a second day Tuesday after a threat of violence was made on social media.

This threat comes a week after the tragic school shooting in Michigan.

“It’s horrible. Schools are supposed to be a safe place, where children can go and be with their friends they can have good experiences,” Sgt. Louis Brownlee from MPD said.

According to a police report, on Sunday night, the school called MPD after being notified of a threatening message circulating between students and parents.

Through an investigation, it was revealed the post was initially made on Instagram and then screenshot and shared via text.



Detectives then made contact with parents and students, trying to find the culprit.

Brownlee said it’s important to treat every threat as if it’s the real deal.

“Nothing happened. We are thankful for that, but again we have the investigation, and we have to be sure that we get to the source and figure out what’s going on,” he said.

Since the investigation started students have been learning remotely. Soulsville Charter School released this statement saying:



“With the safety of our students and campus at the forefront of our minds, we are canceling in-person classes one more day as police continue toward closing their investigation. Again, we are erring on the side of caution and will not hold in-person classes tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7). Please continue to reach out if you have any helpful information.”

One neighbor encouraged parents to better monitor their children’s use of social media.



“It’s terrifying. Especially, you know, coming up to the holidays and stuff like that, and people are going through a lot already and stressing about schools being closed is even worse,” Brenda Hamilton, who lives near the school.

WREG is still waiting to hear back from Soulsville Charter School to learn if classes will resume Wednesday.