MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated generously donated $10,000 to a neighborhood garden in Binghampton Saturday morning.

McMerton’s Garden is located at the corner of Merton Street and McAdoo Avenue in Binghampton. The garden has not just been growing food, but in size as well. The fruits and vegetables from this community garden are donated to a local food pantry as well.

The ladies of AKA said they are proud to support this volunteer-operated garden and it’s crusade to cultivate a community.

“We are so excited, we are partnering with our corporate office and we have been provided a check for $10,000,” said AKA Chapter President Jane Venson-Talford. “We know the great work that you all do here. We’ve had an opportunity to meet the kids that come out and work in the garden.”

This generous donation was handed over to the sheer surprise of volunteers like Jim Levernier.

“This ensures the continuation of this mission of this project, for at least the next five years without any question, thank you so much,” Levernier said.

What you see here is more than just a garden. The volunteers told WREG it is a calling to help feed the body and soul of those right here in this community.

Cheryl Bingham, AKA Chapter Program Chair, said the ladies are happy to support the effort that’s cultivating a community to help those who are planting hope grow dreams.

“We are so pleased to be able to be a partner where we are sharing our resources,” she said.

The money will mostly be used to pay neighborhood kids who come by to help maintain this garden. In addition to paying the neighborhood kids for their work, those with McMerton’s Garden said some of the money may go towards buying more equipment.