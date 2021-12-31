MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver of a pickup truck is currently in critical condition after being struck by a train in East Memphis.

Police responded to a crash at the intersection at Mendenhall and Poplar where the pickup truck was overturned and the train had completely stopped.

The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Credit: Liz Royer



The stopped train following along Poplar may be backed up almost to I-240, blocking intersections at Mendenhall/ Mt. Moriah and White Station.

We will update this page when more information is released.