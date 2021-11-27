MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From staff shortages to supply chain issues, it’s been a challenging year for small businesses trying to survive during the pandemic, but after Saturday, many are feeling optimistic about the future.

On this brisk Saturday afternoon, shopping is on the minds of many. Lyman Aldrich is among millions across the country deciding to shop local for Small Businesses Saturday.

“We go as much as we can,” Aldrich said. “We’re always walking our streets here.”

Customers have been coming into Feelin’ Memphis since the doors opened.



“We’ve only been open a year. So, this is our second one. It has been great,” said Mady Perry, Manager at Feelin Memphis. “Twanda and I have been working non-stop today just helping people with their gifts and just supporting the rest of our local family down here.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported that nearly $20 billion were spent on Small Business Saturday last year.



For every dollar spent, an average of 67 cents stays in the community. It’s why the Memphis Grizzlies hosted a pop-up shop for small businesses.



“They provide a lot to this economy, and we know that they are fans,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, vice president of Community Engagement for Memphis Grizzlies. “There are people behind them as well to and we wanted to offer a platform and opportunity for them showcase their services.”

Taryn Eddie, owner of Fido Fresh, is one of 20 vendors participating in Grizz Shop Local. The pandemic greatly affected her business. That’s why she is banking on events like this one.

“This was really, really good for my business,” Eddie said. “I did not expect there to be this many people. So, I honestly came under-prepared. It was really good getting my name out there.”

As Small Business Saturday comes to a close, these vendors, owners, and managers hope their message endures beyond November 27.



“Keep supporting local throughout the holiday season cause your local businesses love it and it definitely makes our heart a little bit happier,” Perry said.

The Memphis Grizzlies said that plans are already in the works to make Grizz Shop Local an annual event after this year’s successful turnout.