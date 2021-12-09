MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect wanted for breaking into a school and stealing school equipment on December 4 was turned in to MPD by his sister.

According to police, Antonio Brown broke in to Grandview Heights Middle School on the 2300 block of Clifton Avenue and stole multiple pieces of the school’s equipment. The school’s video surveillance camera showed Brown leaving the school with two carts that contained stolen school property.

Antonio Brown’s sister said her brother tried to sell her a laptop computer which had an Shelby County School sticker, which she refused to purchase.

She later identified her brother on the school’s surveillance camera and notified police.