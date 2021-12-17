GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown police need your help with locating a missing man who was last seen on Dec. 16, 2021.

Police are searching for Joseph Bock, 84, who is believed to be in a black 2012 Toyota Camry. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a blue jean jacket.

His family is unaware of his location and has not been seen since Thursday evening.

If you have any information on Joseph Bock’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Germantown Police by calling 901-754-7222 or emailing at tips@germantown-tn.gov.