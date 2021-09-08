Silver Alert issued for Germantown resident

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted a missing person alert for the state of Tennessee.

A SILVER Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Frances Adcock on behalf of the Germantown Police Department. Frances was last seen in Germantown. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Frances is 5’5”, 128 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely.

If you see Frances, call Germantown PD at 901-754-7222 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/dnXSlFozuw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 8, 2021

