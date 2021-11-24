MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Wolfchase Galleria mall in Cordova, police say.

Police say no was struck. Officers were still on the scene around 3:30.

In a one-mile radius of Wolfchase Galleria, there were several car thefts and assaults within the past month. There were 15 theft of vehicles cases, four simple assaults and four aggravated assaults.

A separate shooting Saturday evening across town at Oak Court Mall killed 21-year-old Jayson Hill, and injured his nine-month-old son Jaylen.