GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – – Germantown Police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment while a man, his wife and five children were inside.

Investigators say it happened Sunday afternoon when men in a black Nissan Maxima came to the Farmington Gates apartments at Poplar and Brierbrook and fired into that unit.

The man who rents that apartment didn’t want to be identified but said one of the bullets struck his car while another went through a bedroom window and barely missed his one-and-a-half-year-old son.



Bedroom window and car window struck by bullets during shooting.

“He was playing with his toys,” the man said.

He called the whole thing a bad mix-up and claimed the shooters were actually after his upstairs neighbor who wasn’t home at the time.

“I think they were thinking she lived downstairs,” he said. “She came after 30 minutes. She said someone called her and threatened her. He want to kill her… She said a friend or something.”

Whatever the case, he hopes police catch the shooters soon because he fears they might come back.

“I hope I don’t pay for something I have nothing to do with from other people,” he said. “I mean, this situation I don’t have nothing to do with it. They came to the wrong apartment.”

He’s grateful his wife and children are okay.

“At least I have my kids, you know?” he said. “I don’t worry about myself more than I worry about my kids.”

WREG tried to speak with the man’s upstairs neighbor but apartment management told us to leave the property.