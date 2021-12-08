MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left a home filled with bullet holes on Tuesday morning.

According to MPD, the suspects fired at the home on Quinn Avenue in broad daylight. Police said several people were inside the house when the shooting happened, but no one was injured.

Residents on Quinn Avenue believe the suspects were targeting someone inside the home. Stevenson Williams, who has lived in the community for 50 years, said while he loves his community, he’s very aware of the criminal activity that takes place.

“I think what they need to do is put a police precinct over here. That’s what I think,” Williams said. “And monitor this neighborhood a little bit more, better than what they are. It’s too much.”

Memphis Police said the suspects were driving a dark blue Chrysler 300 with after-market black rims.

If you have any information on this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.