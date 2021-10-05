MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say three separate shootings this weekend left one person dead and two more hurt.

No arrests have been made in the cases.

The first shooting was reported at Saturday afternoon. Police say they were called to Roberts Avenue, where people directed officers to a ditch where a man was found shot.

Keaston Akins, 26, of Dyersburg, was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare in Dyersburg after officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they collected 19 rounds after the shooting but received very little information from witnesses.

Saturday night just after 9, officers heard 12 to 15 shots before they received calls about a shooting on Finley Street that injured two 19-year-old men.

Police found an Illinois man who had been shot. Later, they learned another Dyersburg man showed up to a hospital by private vehicle. Both men had injuries that police say were not life-threatening.

Police said the men were changing a flat tire when someone opened fire on them.

Finally, just after midnight Sunday, multiple shots were fired on Ross Avenue. Police tried to pursue a Dodge Durango that was leaving the area, but the driver got away. The other vehicle was described as a dark sedan.

Police said both vehicles are expected to have damage from the gunfire.

Dyersburg Police pleaded for anyone with information about these crimes to call them at 311, 288-7679 or call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS. So far, police said they have received little cooperation from witnesses.

“The loss of life is tragic, and the lack of cooperation from eyewitnesses is beyond reprehensible. A detective working the homicide scene was told point blank by individuals on the scene that they would not talk,” Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said. “I am pleading with our community to come forward if you witnessed the shooting, or have any information. Those individuals responsible for the violence in our community have no regard for life, and we as a community must work together to end this violence.”