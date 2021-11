MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was driven to a southwest Memphis fire station after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

Officers were on the scene at the fire station on Weaver Road near Levi around 4 p.m. Police did not say where the shooting had occurred.

They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.