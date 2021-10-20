SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene Wednesday of a barricaded suspect at the Waterford Place Apartments in southeast Shelby County.

According to the sheriff’s department, Aerian Hunter was arrested on a warrant from the shooting on Bradfield Run Monday night, where he shot a 15-year-old in both legs.

Authorities said the suspect had broken up with his girlfriend. He then started shooting at her family as they stood in their driveway.

Deputies found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop him. They said he shot at, and hit, a deputy’s vehicle before speeding off.

He was taken into custody without incident.

