Shooting outside Union Avenue Cook Out leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting outside the Cook Out restaurant on Union Avenue has left one person in critical condition, police confirmed Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Our photographer spotted at least three shell casings on the ground.

A manager at the Cook Out said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two customers in the parking lot. He said all the employees are OK. He didn’t know what led to the argument.

A few blocks away on I-240, police had the ramps to I-40 blocked off and were surrounding a car. It is unclear at this time whether the two scenes were related.

WREG has reached out to Memphis Police for more information.