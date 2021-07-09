Shooting outside Union Avenue Cook Out leaves one in critical condition

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting outside the Cook Out restaurant on Union Avenue has left one person in critical condition, police confirmed Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Our photographer spotted at least three shell casings on the ground.

A manager at the Cook Out said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two customers in the parking lot. He said all the employees are OK. He didn’t know what led to the argument. 

A few blocks away on I-240, police had the ramps to I-40 blocked off and were surrounding a car. It is unclear at this time whether the two scenes were related.

WREG has reached out to Memphis Police for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

VIDEO: Police track down man accused of kidnapping a girl while riding her bike

Troubled Memphis cemetery cited for rats causing harm to bodies waiting for preparation

Man accused of pulling gun on tenant asking apartment manager for copy of lease

‘I thought he was trying to kill me’: Memphis property owner fights off burglar

Call for COVID-19 Relief Audit

New hospital opening in Senatobia, Mississippi

More News