MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening near Shelby Farms.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken by a friend to Baptist Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities believe the shooting happened around 5:30 in the area of Mullins Station Road and Appling Road, near the north side of Shelby Farms Park.

The investigation is ongoing and SCSO asked anyone with information to call (901) 528-CASH or (901) 379-7625.