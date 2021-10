MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department has confirmed a shooting Tuesday at 2801 Park.

That address is a post office at Park and Pendleton.

BREAKING: Memphis police responding to a shooting at the post office in Orange Mound. A woman who lives nearby tells me she heard multiple shots and then screams. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/UPuzoWHO1j — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) October 12, 2021

