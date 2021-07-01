Shooting at I-240 and 385 sends two to hospital; parts of 240 closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people are in critical condition Thursday after a shooting at Interstate 240 and 385.

Both victims were occupying a white truck, police said. They were taken to Regional One.

The suspect vehicle is a black Nissan. No arrests have been made.

Memphis interstate shooting map 2021

I-240 was closed to traffic between Poplar and 385. Eastbound lanes are open, but westbound traffic was detoured onto Poplar.

Traffic is backed up on the southern and eastern legs of I-240 around the 385 junction. Video shows police have traffic stopped around a large white truck.

