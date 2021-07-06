Sherra Wright set to ask judge to throw out guilty plea today

Sherra Wright sits in front of Lorenzen Wright’s family in a Memphis courtroom after pleading guilty to charges related to his death Thursday, July 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright will be in a Memphis court Tuesday seeking to have her guilty plea overturned in the 2010 murder of her slain ex-husband, NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder in July 2019, but she has filed a petition for relief of conviction or sentence claiming, among other reasons, that the confession was coerced and that she did not have effective counsel.

She has asked Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee to hold an evidentiary hearing on her petition.

That hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 but it was rescheduled by her attorney and Coffee for July 6. Court begins at 9 a.m.

Wright is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence. 

Billy Ray Turner, Wright’s alleged accomplice, is expected to go on trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy charges Jan. 31. He has pleaded not guilty.

