MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two teens were charged on Sunday after they crashed a stolen vehicle in Hickory Hill, the sheriff’s office said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said patrol deputies were on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of South Germantown Road and Barnstable Road.

The juvenile suspects fled the scene.

One suspect was quickly located while the other two suspects were found hiding in nearby trash cans. An AR-style rifle was recovered from one of the suspects.

Two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with evading arrest and theft of property charges $10,000 to $60,000. One suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.