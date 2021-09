COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning in Friar’s Point, Mississippi, and authorities are looking for his killer.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call at the Levee Apartments on Sheriff Ridge Road.

Artis Deonte Jordan, 22, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

No arrest has been made and the sheriff’s office said it is still investigating.