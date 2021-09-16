Shooting, standoff in northeast Memphis ends with suspect dead

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting and barricade situation in northeast Memphis ended Thursday afternoon with the suspect dead and two officers with non-critical injuries.

Memphis Police said members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, with officers from Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, were serving a warrant at a house in the 2100 block of Ptarmigan Trail at 12:40 p.m.

Once officers entered the house, MPD said the suspect fired shots at them. One deputy was grazed by gunfire.

A Memphis Police officer returned fire, and was injured while escaping the house through a window.

A barricade situation unfolded. When a Shelby County SWAT team made it inside the house, the say the suspect was dead. MPD reported details about 4:45.

It’s not known if the suspect’s death was self-inflicted or the result of the officer’s gunfire. The identity of that person has not been released.

Because officers were involved in the shooting, MPD said it is contacting the district attorney’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to review the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Shelby County COVID cases decline as new PSA targets kids

72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died due to COVID-19 in Mississippi

Sheriff: Active barricade situation happening in northeast Memphis

Petito/Laundrie VOSOT Bodycam footage

Press Conference Petito

COVID Task Force briefing 9/16/21

More News