CORDOVA, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 2-year-old Raelynn Bradley.

According to SCSO, Bradley was taken by her uncle Jonas Hall, 22, on Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a pink stripped shirt and a diaper. Hall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say they were in a silver Ford sedan with two other females. They also say Hall has a diagnosed mental deficiency and is not on medication.

If seen, you are encouraged to call law enforcement.

