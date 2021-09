A large boat on a flatbed trailer blocked traffic on Shelby Drive at Riverdale on Wednesday. The truck driver said he needed crews to raise utility lines so he could proceed. (Tyler Chow, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large boat on the back of a trailer stuck on a southeast Memphis road caused a major traffic jam Wednesday afternoon.

A truck with a flat bed trailer was towing a cabin cruiser-style boat east on Shelby Drive when it was stopped at Riverdale Road.

The truck driver said he’d called police and was waiting on a power company to raise utility lines so he could proceed.