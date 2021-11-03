MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Office of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is seeking applicants for a mayoral fellowship targeted for early career journalists.

The new, six-month fellowship, which will provide full benefits and a salary, will help journalists gain experience in a high level of local government and expose them to public policies.

The Mayoral Fellow in Journalism and Government will have opportunities to pitch stories, research and write press releases, contribute to the communications team, and gain valuable government experience.

Although all journalists are eligible to apply, broadcast journalists with fewer than ten years of media experience are preferred.

Candidates can apply by sending a cover letter and current resume to Shelby County Press Secretary Frankie Dakin at frankie.dakin@shelbycountytn.gov.

The applicants will be accepted now through November 30, 2021.