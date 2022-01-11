MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the district plans to change the school district’s name in a rebranding.



Shelby County Schools’ Reimagining 901 board voted in favor of rebranding as Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Ray said. The legal name will remain Shelby County Board of Education.



According to Ray, the change is necessary to reflect the geographic location as well as the families they serve.



More than 80% of SCS students live within the city of Memphis. Ray said the district has received positive for the change.

Prior to a 2013 merger, Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools were separate school systems.