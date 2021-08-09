Shelby County restaurant/hotel inspection scores, August 3-9

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week includes some Hotels/Motels Inspections.



Lowest Hotels:



New Genesis Homeless Inc. – 79

1950 ELVIS PRESLEY Memphis, TN 38106

Violations include: room 8 has roaches, room 18 has no fire alarm, some rooms have no escape plan listed, pillows/pillow cases have stains, mattress pad has stains

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=96FBD73C-70F8-4B5E-8869-A20C34591EE5

Comfort Inn and Suites – 82

6010 MACON RD Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: fire extinguisher not updated

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5A98AD1F-4E14-494B-BFD6-B08D409368A3

Red Roof Inn – 83

42 S. Camilla Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: no fire extinguisher in case, one room had stains on mattress, pillow case/sheets had stains

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C8D791C7-625D-4E04-99C9-96D3FD776E23

Memphis Inn Hotel/Motel – 84

6050 Macon Cv Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: rooms have shower liner stained, tub stained, one room has mattress pad dirty and curtains stained

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4A1D604F-8EB5-4745-8283-265AA1444818

Lowest Restaurants:

Mexico Restaurant – 82

3816 E SHELBY DR Memphis, TN 38118

Violations include: employee not wearing gloves while prepping ready to eat foods, raw meats improperly stored, shrimp thawing improperly

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=56F7F467-9185-43C8-982F-92DFB1D9E892

Taqueria Express #3 – 83

2841 S PERKINS RD Memphis, TN 38118

Violations include: some food items observed stored uncovered, condiment bottles need labeling, some kitchen staff have no hair restraint, stove top needs cleaning

https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=545B2ED2-57C4-4AF4-B610-EB13260E5879

100s:

The Bistro at Kirby Pines

3535 KIRBY PKWY Memphis, TN 38115

Mem Pops (push carts and Ridgeway location)

1243 RIDGEWAY Memphis, TN 38119

University of Memphis Baseball Concession

1115 E. Getwell Loop Memphis, TN 38152



Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Co Inc.

147 S MAIN ST Memphis, 38103

Folk’s Folly – Bar

551 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38117

Taco Bell #27244

2702 S. PERKINS RD Memphis, TN 38118

The Half Shell Bar

688 S. Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38117