Shelby County restaurant/hotel inspection scores, August 3-9

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
This week includes some Hotels/Motels Inspections.
Lowest Hotels:
New Genesis Homeless Inc. – 79
1950 ELVIS PRESLEY Memphis, TN 38106
- Violations include: room 8 has roaches, room 18 has no fire alarm, some rooms have no escape plan listed, pillows/pillow cases have stains, mattress pad has stains
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=96FBD73C-70F8-4B5E-8869-A20C34591EE5
Comfort Inn and Suites – 82
6010 MACON RD Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: fire extinguisher not updated
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5A98AD1F-4E14-494B-BFD6-B08D409368A3
Red Roof Inn – 83
42 S. Camilla Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: no fire extinguisher in case, one room had stains on mattress, pillow case/sheets had stains
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C8D791C7-625D-4E04-99C9-96D3FD776E23
Memphis Inn Hotel/Motel – 84
6050 Macon Cv Memphis, TN 38134
- Violations include: rooms have shower liner stained, tub stained, one room has mattress pad dirty and curtains stained
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4A1D604F-8EB5-4745-8283-265AA1444818
Lowest Restaurants:
Mexico Restaurant – 82
3816 E SHELBY DR Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations include: employee not wearing gloves while prepping ready to eat foods, raw meats improperly stored, shrimp thawing improperly
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=56F7F467-9185-43C8-982F-92DFB1D9E892
Taqueria Express #3 – 83
2841 S PERKINS RD Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations include: some food items observed stored uncovered, condiment bottles need labeling, some kitchen staff have no hair restraint, stove top needs cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=545B2ED2-57C4-4AF4-B610-EB13260E5879
100s:
The Bistro at Kirby Pines
3535 KIRBY PKWY Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E03CD62C-A6F8-4678-A958-B176BCF41114
Mem Pops (push carts and Ridgeway location)
1243 RIDGEWAY Memphis, TN 38119
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=CC587F38-680C-4F70-A7B8-BCA49E5E4EBC
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6B61A6AB-6B01-45D2-A795-5D15A6881372
University of Memphis Baseball Concession
1115 E. Getwell Loop Memphis, TN 38152
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3DE05E5D-790B-4A86-9ED6-496C65C351CC
Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Co Inc.
147 S MAIN ST Memphis, 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=557A96CC-341F-43CE-85EB-8DA6437D04D4
Folk’s Folly – Bar
551 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DC248B77-5308-48AE-8286-58986E263EE5
Taco Bell #27244
2702 S. PERKINS RD Memphis, TN 38118
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=72F1DEFE-7FFF-41D6-8AB2-948559ED364E
The Half Shell Bar
688 S. Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=999EF310-842D-4196-AEBA-94F912796E5C