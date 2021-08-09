Shelby County restaurant/hotel inspection scores, August 3-9

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

This week includes some Hotels/Motels Inspections.

Lowest Hotels:

New Genesis Homeless Inc. – 79
1950 ELVIS PRESLEY Memphis, TN 38106

Comfort Inn and Suites – 82
6010 MACON RD Memphis, TN 38134

Red Roof Inn – 83
42 S. Camilla Memphis, TN 38104

Memphis Inn Hotel/Motel – 84
6050 Macon Cv Memphis, TN 38134

Lowest Restaurants:

Mexico Restaurant – 82
3816 E SHELBY DR Memphis, TN 38118

Taqueria Express #3 – 83
2841 S PERKINS RD Memphis, TN 38118

100s:

The Bistro at Kirby Pines
3535 KIRBY PKWY Memphis, TN 38115

Mem Pops (push carts and Ridgeway location)
1243 RIDGEWAY Memphis, TN 38119

University of Memphis Baseball Concession
1115 E. Getwell Loop Memphis, TN 38152


Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Co Inc.
147 S MAIN ST Memphis, 38103

Folk’s Folly – Bar
551 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38117

Taco Bell #27244
2702 S. PERKINS RD Memphis, TN 38118

The Half Shell Bar
688 S. Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38117

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

CPD officer killed in shooting identified, 2nd officer shot remains in critical condition

One officer killed, another critically injured in weekend shooting

Chicago officer shot and killed in West Englewood ID’d; Second officer critically wounded

University of Arkansas Old Main Flyover

Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll, honored for fight against COVID

Senate overcomes latest hurdle, one step closer to passing infrastructure deal

More News