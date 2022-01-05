MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners just announced that Tennessee is at an all-time high in COVID cases.

As of Sunday, Shelby County Commissioners said the state was averaging almost 11,000 new cases daily.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, Director of Shelby County Health Department, said hospitals have yet to fully recover from staffing issues since the Delta variant surge.

“Even though Omicron is causing milder symptoms in many of our population, if you think about the sheer number of cases we have, and the fact that a percentage of those are still going to have to be hospitalized, even a small percentage of such a large number will tax our hospitals even more than they are already taxed,” Dr. Taylor said.

According to the latest data available, Shelby County is averaging more than 2,300 new cases per day.

This is about the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, and nearly 50 percent of all COVID tests across the county are coming back positive.