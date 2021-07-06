Shelby County goes to war in battle against mosquitoes

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Shelby County is launching a ground war on mosquitoes, and the Collierville area is ground zero.

That’s where last week, mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The health department’s campaign will last three days, starting every night at 8:30 and continuing until 11:30 p.m.

Here’s the plan. Some areas will be sprayed more than one day.

Tuesday night, trucks spraying insecticide will drive the streets in the following ZIP codes: 38017, 38125, 38138, and 38139.

Wednesday the ZIP codes will include: 38017, 38028, and 38139.

On Thursday these ZIP codes will be treated: 38028, 38125, 38138, and 38139.

The insecticide is EPA approved, but the Shelby County Health Department says anyone with asthma or other breathing problems may want to stay indoors at the time of spraying.

Health officials also want you to know that truck spraying only kills adult mosquitoes that are flying, so the treatment won’t kill them all.

They are encouraging residents to help by draining any standing water around their home. They urge you to wear long sleeves and use a bug repellent with DEET when outside.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, so consider staying inside when the sun is rising and falling.