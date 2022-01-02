MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the winter weather and COVID-19, it’s difficult to know when schools are open or not. WREG is working to keep you up to date on the latest school openings and closures.

Shelby County Schools said they will return to classes on January 3.



According to Germantown Municipal School District, they will resume classes on January 4.



Collierville Schools have announced they will return on January 4 as well.



Memphis Business Academy and Memphis STEM Academy have postponed opening until Jan. 6.