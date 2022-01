MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet they are investigating a shooting of an apparent burglar on the 1400 block of Archstone Drive around 3 am on Saturday.



Deputies said that one person was found dead near the scene.



Details are still emerging at this time, and the incident is under investigation.



SCSO detectives are conducting a death investigation of the shooting of an apparent burglar at approximately 3:30 am this morning at the 1400 block of Archstone Drive in Cordova. An individual was found deceased near the scene. This is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RjufoViuAe — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 1, 2022

