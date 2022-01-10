MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Monday that more than 200 corrections officers would receive a pay raise of up to 20%.

The county commission passed the measure unanimously.



In a press release, Mayor Lee said the increase “will address a significant pay disparity, help us recruit and retain officers, and provide for the safety and welfare of our community.”

AFSCME Executive Director Gail Tyree said the raise would offset a pay gap that has existed for 20 years.

“They deserve it and they have earned it. This substantial raise shows that their hard work has not gone unnoticed by Mayor Harris’ administration,” Tyree said in a release.

Last month, the commission approved an almost 20% pay hike for the next elected group of county commissioners and a 21% increase for the next elected sheriff and mayor meaning the raise for county commissioners will go from $21,100 to $24,900 a year, the pay raise for mayor will go from about $173,000 to $210,000 and the sheriff’s salary will jump from $164,000 to $199,500 a year.