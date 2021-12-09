MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A repeat sex offender has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole for a 2006 rape case, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Thursday.

Joshua Beadle, 31, was convicted of breaking into an apartment complex on Jefferson Place near North Danny Thomas where he raped a 22-year-old woman, beat her with a chair, and threatened to kill her.

The attack happened around 5 a.m. on January 30, 2006.

A sexual assault kit was prepared and a sample of an unidentified male was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System database and monitored for a match. In April 2015, the sample was identified as belonging to Beadle.

Beadle has been incarcerated since 2015 for other sex crimes.

He is listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a violent offender. He has six prior felony convictions including statutory rape, attempted aggravated sexual battery, violation of the Sex Offender Registry, two counts of burglary of a bulding, and theft of property over $1,000.

He also has pending cases for aggravated rape, attempted rape, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated assault.