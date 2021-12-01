MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Southeast Memphis Kroger store on Tuesday.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the incident. They said it happened at the Kroger store at 540 South Mendenhall.

According to police, he went to the customer service counter, indicated he had a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The clerk didn’t give him the money, so he left and ran from the business.

Police believe the same man robbed a Kroger on Kirby and another in East Memphis at Poplar and Highland.

The suspect has been described as a man in his mid-20s with a thin build and dreadlocks, wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black pants with a white stripe, white tennis shoes with a black Nike swoosh, glasses, black hat, and a black or white mask.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.