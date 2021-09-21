Serial robber in Superman cap targeting Whitehaven stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serial robber in a Superman cap is on the run after targeting several stores in Whitehaven.

No one was harmed in the process, but an employee at one of the businesses said things could have ended very differently.



An employee at Beauty Masters on East Shelby Drive didn’t want to be identified but said he was working Monday morning when the suspect man came in.



“My cousin, he told me we’re getting robbed. So, I had to be ready,” the employee said.

The employee said it was around 11:45 when a man captured on surveillance cameras walked into the beauty supply store demanding money.



Memphis police say the robber was armed. However, the man we spoke to tells WREG he was also armed and ready.



“I was prepared to take a shot but I was like let it go,” the employee said.



The employee said the suspect got away with 500 to 600 dollars in cash. He said he didn’t fire because he didn’t want to endanger his fellow coworker or any of the customers.



“I wanted to do it but I was like, no. Let him go. Maybe it’s his first time but clearly, it wasn’t his first,” the employee said.



Memphis police say after robbing the Beauty Master, about an hour later, the suspect targeted the Airways Food Mart just six minutes away.



Almost two hours after leaving the Airways Food Mart, police say a person fitting the same description robbed a gas station on Mount Moriah.

Memphis Police say the robber was wearing almost the same outfit each time: a blue ball cap with a Superman logo on it with a blue surgical mask.

No one was injured in any of the incidents, but this employee said he believes it’s only a matter of time before the unthinkable happens.



“What if you got shot? He wasted all his time and years for nothing,” the employee from Beauty Masters said.

If you know anything, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.