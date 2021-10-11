MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson said in a motion that she wants to be acquitted of her federal charges or given a new trial.

Attorneys for the Memphis Democrat filed the motion nearly two weeks after she was found guilty of wire fraud.

A jury found that Robinson misrepresented how she was spending federal grant money given to her nursing school.

The state senator’s attorneys say the government over-reached and charged Robinson with crimes they could not prove. Their motion asks for an acquittal but says if the court won’t do that, it should grant her a new trial.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced for that conviction in January.