Alvin Motley security guard shooting death case moves to grand jury

The Motley family speaks with attorney Ben Crump outside a Shelby County courtroom on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County judge on Tuesday ordered the case of a Kroger security guard accused of shooting a man to death over loud music to be sent to a grand jury.

Gregory Livingston is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alvin Motley Jr. at a Kroger Fuel Center in August in a dispute over loud music.

A grand jury will determine whether or not to indict on that charge or another.

Tuesday was a probable cause hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward. The judge said he found no justification for the shooting of Motley, meaning he found probable cause. He said in his summary there’s no evidence to justify shooting.

This story will be updated.